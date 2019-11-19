Environmental Education Center Closing in on its Funding Goal

A proposed center that will serve as an environmental education site and offices for the Winnebago County Conservation Board is nearly its financial goal according to Winnebago County Conservation Board Chairman Robert Schwartz.

The project has received strong financial support from generous local donors.

Other companies are finding ways to encourage their employees to donate to the cause according to Schwartz.

The center will be located on Highway 9 north of Leland and will be central in the county to serve not only the general public but will be within nearly equal driving distance from all three county school districts. The center will give attendees an up-close look at nature in Winnebago County with displays and hands-on experience.

Those wanting to make a tax-deductible donation can call the board at (641) 565-3390.