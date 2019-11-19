Blood Drive Is Today in Garner

The LifeServe Blood Center is holding another blood drive in the area, this time in Garner. The Garner Community Blood Drive will take place on Tuesday beginning at 1 pm and continue until 6 pm. The drive will take place at the Garner United Methodist Church located at 805 Maben Avenue. Claire Deroin of the LifeServe Blood Center explains:

There are requirements as to who can donate according to Deroin.

You also cannot have a cold and cannot be pregnant. Donors must also have normal blood pressure, pulse, temperature, and hemoglobin screenings. To get more information or to schedule an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

There is less than a 2 day supply of O- blood.

If you have concerns or questions, call (800) 287-4903.