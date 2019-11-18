Thanksgiving Meal Scheduled in Belmond

The 30th Annual Belmond Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on November 28th beginning at 11:30 am. the meal will take place in the Leinbach Center in Belmond. The purpose of the meal is top serve those who might be alone on Thanksgiving and would like to celebrate the holiday in the traditional sense.

The meal is the traditional turkey dinner with all of the trimmings.

Rides are available and food can be delivered to nearby homes. Reservations are required by calling Keith or Sharon Barkema at (515) 495-6138 by November 25th. Volunteers are also needed and can call Keith or Sharon to organize a time.

Thrivent Financial is offering support for the project. An offering will be collected to help pay for the food and supplies.