Boehmer Named Iowa Assistant/Middle School Coach of the Year

Last week the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) announced Angie Boehmer of Lake Mills as Iowa assistant/middle school volleyball coach of the year.

Angie played high school volleyball at Osage, she then played collegiate volleyball at William Penn and what was Waldorf College now, Waldorf University. Coach Angie Boehmer and her husband Jim started coaching at Lake Mills in 1992.

“Our program and it’s success can be traced to the work that Angie has put into the program as a middle school and assistant high school coach. She has helped take our program to the state tournament, including a trip to the state finals. I can promise you that her efforts have been critical to the success of our program” – Jim Boehmer

Angie joins Donna Ellingson as Lake Mills Coaches who have received this statewide honor. Angie will be retiring from coaching volleyball at the end of this school year. Along with volleyball, she also coached track.

She will be recognized at the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Banquet and All-Star matches this Saturday, November 23 in Carroll, Iowa.

Others nominated includes:

Megan Beauchamp, Muscatine High School

Renee Weisenstein, Garner Hayfield Ventura

Noel Herbst, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Kathy Neary, Gehlen Catholic, LeMars

Marilyn Peters, East Sac County