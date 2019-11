Audrey E. Sisson, 89, formerly of Goldfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019, surrounded by her husband and children.

A memorial visitation for Audrey Sisson will be held from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

