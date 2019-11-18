Forest City Library Looks for Stuffed Animals

The Forest City Public Library is looking to help children involved in an emergency. The program will need the assistance of the public in order to be successful. Christa Cosgriff is the Library Director and she and the library staff are asking the public to donate new stuffed animals.

The public can come to the library with the new stuffed animal and drop it off. Those animals will play a critical role in calming a child during an emergency. Police, Fire, or potentially ambulance vehicles would be equipped with the stuffed animals.

The donation program is ongoing until December 7th. The library had looked at other programs to participate in but felt this concept would be the best considering it is a one of a kind type of project.