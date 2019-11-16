Ethnic Bake Sale in Garner

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner will hold it’s 12th annual bake sale on Saturday and again December 7th. The church is located at 810 State Street in Garner. The sale will be held in the basement fellowship area of the church from 9 am to noon.

There will be a large variety of ethnic baked goods for sale with the main item being lefse. Last year, 1200 rounds of lefse were made. This year, there will lefse, kringla, flat bread, pizzelles, rosettes, Dutch letters, Belgian cookies, krumkake, stollen, and other varieties of baked goods.

Orders will be taken in advance by calling (641) 923-3010. Those attending can access the west door of the church. Handicap accessibility is from the east door of the Sunday School wing.