Blood Drive Is Tuesday in Garner

The LifeServe Blood Center is holding another blood drive in the area, this time in Garner. The Garner Community Blood Drive will take place on Tuesday beginning at 1 pm and continue until 6 pm. The drive will take place at the Garner United Methodist Church located at 805 Maben Avenue.

There is an urgent need for AB+, AB-, A-, B-, and O+ blood types. There is less than a 2 day supply of O- blood.

There are requirements as to who can donate. You must be in good health and 18 years of age or older. Those under that age must have a signed parental/guardian permission form. Donors must weight 120 pounds or more. You also cannot have a cold and cannot be pregnant. Donors must also have normal blood pressure, pulse, temperature, and hemoglobin screenings. To get more information or to schedule an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.