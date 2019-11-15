Willard Junior (JR) Peck, age 90, of Britt danced his way into Heaven on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after living his life to the fullest even during a courageous 3 ½ year battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Britt Christian Reformed Church – At The Crossroads Ministries, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt, with Pastor Dave Prince officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 – 11:00 am at the church on Tuesday.

