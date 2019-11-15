Hancock County Looks at Benefits & Limitations of County Engineer Position

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors continued discussion earlier this week on the pros and cons of a part-time versus full-time county engineer. Currently Adam Clemons shares the engineering duties between Hancock and Wright Counties on a part-time basis for a total salary and benefit package of $166,106. Hancock County called into question the $83,053 they pay towards his salary and benefit package and if it is a real cost savings to continue to employ a part-time county engineer.

Hancock County Supervisor Gary Rayhons conducted a survey of county employees and residents on the efficiency of a part-time engineer. He presented the results to the board.

Clemons compares just his salary of $145,961 to a statewide average of $110,000.

It would be assumed that hiring a full-time engineer would cost the equivalent of 50 percent more, but according to Supervisor Jerry Tlach that’s not the figures they’ve arrived at.

Discussion on the issue will resume at the December 2nd Hancock County Board of Supervisors meeting.