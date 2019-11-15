Eagles Move on to the Title Game

The #1 ranked West Hancock Eagles used a blend of ground and aerial attacks to defeat the Woodbury Central Wildcats in the Class A Football Semi-Final 49-20. West Hancocks’ Joe Smith had two touchdowns and Tate Hagen added a 68-yard touchdown run from scrimmage.

Earlier in the day, the #3 ranked St. Ansgar Saints were stunned by the Grundy Center Spartans 23-20. The Spartans have not been to the state championships since 1988 when they won the title. The Eagles were involved in the state championship games last year and were the only team to return to this year’s final bracket of four.

The Class A Iowa State Football Championship is Thursday at 1 pm and can be heard on KIOW (Mix 107.3), KHAM (B-103), worldwide on kiow.com, and online on the KIOW live radio stream and the KHAM live radio stream.