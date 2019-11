November – 12th – Tuesday

KIOW- Iowa State Men’s Basketball vs Northern Illinois pregame at 6:00 pm tip at 7:00 pm

KHAM – Waldorf Men’s Basketball vs Briar Clifff pregame show 6:45 pm tip 7:00 pm

November Р13th РWednesday 

KIOW – Waldorf Women’s Basketball vs Grand View pregame at 6:15pm tip at 6:30 pm

November Р15th РFriday 

KIOW – West Hancock Football vs Woodbury Central pregame 12:45 pm kickoff at 1:00 pm

Waldorf Men’s Basketball vs Wayland Baptist pregame at 7:45 pm tip 8:00 pm

KHAM – West Hancock Football vs Woodbury Central pregame 12:45 pm kickoff at 1:00 pm

November – 16th – Saturday

KIOW – Iowa State Football vs Texas

pregame at 12:30 pm kickoff at 2:30 pm

KHAM – Waldorf Men’s Basketball vs Hope Int’l pregame at 3:50 pm and tip at 4:00 pm

November – 18th – Monday

KIOW – ISU Coaches Show start 6:30 pm