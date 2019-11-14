Forest City Native to Perform at Boman

Omaha based musician and Forest City native Donovan Johnson will be performing this week as a part of the Waldorf Community Artist Series presenting The Music of Vince Guaraldi and the Peanuts. Johnson says his love for the music of Guaraldi goes back to his childhood.

Johnson will be bringing along his band from Omaha to perform the pieces.

The Music of Vince Guaraldi and the Peanuts will be performed Thursday night at 7 pm at the Boman Fine Arts Center. Tickets are available by calling (641) 585-2020 or go to bomanfineartscenter.org.