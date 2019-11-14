Country Thunder Iowa Concert Bill Includes Top Acts

The line up for the Country Thunder Iowa 2020 was announced on Tuesday morning during a press conference held at Friendship Hall in Forest City. Headliners include the legendary band Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kane Brown, and Old Dominion. Country Thunder Iowa General Manager Kim Blevins believes that this will be an exciting lineup.

Blevins indicated that the Country Thunder Iowa staff includes all age demographics when putting together their concert bills.

Other performers coming June 12th through the 14th include Big & Rich, Ashley McBryde, Clay Walker, Granger Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lonestar, Riley Green, Gabby Barrett, and Meghan Patrick. The show will be hosted by Williams & Ree. For more information, go to countrythunder.com.