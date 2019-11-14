Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Osage volleyball teams advance at state, West Hancock getting ready for semifinal matchup with Woodbury Central in the UNI-Dome

SPORTS NEWS NOVEMBER 14 2019

The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Osage Volleyball teams both punched tickets into the Class 2A state semifinals in dominating fashion on Wednesday. The Cowgirls from CGD swept 3rd seeded Wilton 3-0, by scores of 25-23, 25-20, and 25-17. Morgan Middleton set a 2A record with 34 kills to go along with 10 digs. Kendall Lienemann had 12 kills and 13 digs, while Alaina Friesleben had 43 assists, and Jadyn Jondle had 6 service aces. The Cowgirls now take on Beckman Catholic from Dyersville today.

The Osage Green Devils swept 5th seeded Grundy Center 3-0, getting revenge for a loss to the Spartans at the Waverly-Shell Rock tournament. Set scores were 25-17, 25-14, 25-16. Paige Kisley led the way with 16 kills and 9 digs, Danielle Johnson added 9 kills and 7 digs. Ellie Bobinet had 26 assists and 10 digs. The Green Devils advanced to the semifinals to play 2A State power Western Christian this afternoon.

The top ranked West Hancock football team puts its undefeated record on the line tomorrow afternoon at 1 pm, as the Eagles take on Woodbury Central in a Class A semifinal game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The Eagle defense will try to stop the passing attack Woodbury Central, as their quarterback Jase Manker has completed 129 passes for 1,941 yards and 19 touchdowns. Wade Mitchell leads the ground game with 862 yards and 15 touchdowns. West Hancock boasts a trio of 1,000 yard backs in Tate Hagen, Josef Smith, and Cole Kelly. Hagen has 1,878 yards and 27 touchdowns, Smith has 1,067 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Kelly had 1,060 yards and 18 touchdowns. The game will be simulcast on KIOW and B103, with broadcast start time of 12:40 pm, and kickoff slated for 1 pm. West Hancock Eagle football tomorrow on KIOW, B103, and streaming online at kiow.com.