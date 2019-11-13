Wallskog Pleads Guilty to Possession

Crystal Wallskog of Algona, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Methamphetamine),” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on August 15, 2019. Wallskog was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The fine was suspended. Wallskog was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Wallskog also pled guilty to “Assault Causing Bodily Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on October 7, 2019. Wallskog was sentenced to serve 14 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.