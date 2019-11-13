Villarreal Pleads Guilty to Possession Charges

Alicia Villarreal of Albert Lea, MN, pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Possession of a Prescription Drug,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 28, 2018. For Count 1, Villarreal was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. For Count 2, Villarreal was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. Villarreal was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.