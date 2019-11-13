This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is Tate Hagen from the West Hancock High School Football team

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at West Hancock High School. Tate Hagen helped the West Hancock Football team into the State Semifinals for the 2nd year in a row last Friday night. In a 43-0 defeat of South O’Brien, Hagen carried the ball 19 times for 191 yards and 4 touchdowns. Hagen also converted 2 two point conversions. Hagen also led on the defensive side of the ball, logging a team high 9.5 tackles, and added a quarterback sack. Congratulations to West Hancock senior Tate Hagen, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.