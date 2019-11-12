Worth County Board to Consider Changing Mental Health Regions

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning in the Supervisors Office of the Worth County Courthouse beginning at 8:30 am. The board will hear from the County Engineer regarding secondary road conditions and any pending projects. The board will also hear about any drainage matters along with any projects either current or pending.

The board will then hear about the progress of a new subdivision located on I-35 and Highway 105. The project entails a potential business subdivision under consideration for development.

After careful consideration by the board regarding their membership in the 22 county mental health region known as County Social Services, the board has decided to apply to the Northwest Iowa Care Connections which is a much smaller region. Like other area counties such as Winnebago and Hancock, concerns have been raised as to the way that County Social Services spends tax dollars. Worth would like to keep the money closer to home and create a better service program for its patients. The board will formally approve a Letter of Intent to join the new region by the end of the fiscal year.

The board will then canvas the recent city/school elections to certify the results and declare them official.