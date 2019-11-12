Winnebago County Board to Review Letter of Application

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9 am at the Winnebago County Courthouse. The meeting will cover a funding request by the Winnebago County Library Association for the 2021 Fiscal Year. The request is expected to be at or near the same amount requested in the past years.

The board will also canvas the results of the recent city and school elections. Once certified, the election results will then become official.

The Winnebago County Courthouse has been undergoing a two-year exterior tuck point and stone replacement project. In order for the project to continue, a new architect must be appointed who will carry out the project to its conclusion.

The county along with surrounding counties have considered the idea of moving from the current 22 county mental health region known as County Social Services, to a smaller nearby region called Northwest Iowa Care Connections. The county has generated a letter to formally ask permission to enter into the region which must be approved by the board. Once approved, the board will formally submit the letter for consideration to the new region. If approved, the county may change affiliations by the end of the fiscal year.