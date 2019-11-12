Judith Kay Whalen, age 75, of Wells, MN died Sunday, November 10, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells, MN, with Father Greg Havel officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 14 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at St. Casimir Cemetery in Wells, MN.

Memorials requested to the Wells American Legion Auxiliary or St. Casimir Catholic Church.

Judy was born July 30, 1944 the daughter of Wilfred and Margaret (O’Leary) Johnson. Judy was a 1962 graduate of Wells High School. She married Terrence Whalen at St. Casimir Catholic Church on August 24. 1963. They had two children, Lisa and Tim. Judy worked at Security State Bank in Wells. After marriage Judy and Terry relocated to Marshall, MN where she continued her banking career at Western State Bank. After returning to Wells, she resumed her job at Security State Bank. Judy left banking after several years to take a position at Wells Truss as the office manager. Following Terry’s death, she took a part-time job at Mak-Bea Lab in Blue Earth. Judy retired in July 2017. She was a long time member of the American Legion Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary, DAVA, St. Casimir Monica’s, the No-Names trivia group and the Wells Firemen’s’ Auxiliary.

Judy is survived by her daughter Lisa and husband Matt Adams of Mankato, MN; son Tim and wife Sherry Whalen of Placerville, CA; grandchildren: Ryan and wife Harmony Whalen of Pleasanton, CA, Zachary Adams of Mankato, MN, Stephanie and husband Tony Bracken of Eagle Lake, MN, and Nicole Whalen of Manteca, CA; step-grandchildren: Antonio Doninguez and Cinnamon Sanchez of Sacramento, CA; great-granddaughter Stella Bracken; step-great-granddaughter Laynee Bracken all of Eagle Lake, MN; brothers and sisters: Dennis and wife Linda Johnson of Minnetonka, MN, Brenda and husband Jim Kellogg of Taopi, MN, Loren and wife Patty Johnson of Mankato, MN; in laws: Jean Garvick of Elmore, MN, Rich Whalen of Wells, MN, Pam and husband Donnie Klocek of Wells, MN; many aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Wilfred and Margaret; husband Terry; in-laws: Frannie and Clara Whalen; brothers: Darrel and Bruce Johnson; granddaughter Gretchen Adams.

Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Bricelyn, MN is assisting the family.