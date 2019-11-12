Delgado Pleads Guilty to Endangerment

Fernando Delgado of Rake, pled guilty to Count 1 “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Operating while Intoxicated – First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Iowa State Patrol on May 26, 2019. For Count 1, Delgado was sentenced to serve 21 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine was suspended. For Count 2, Delgado sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Delgado was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Delgado’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.