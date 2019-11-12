Country Thunder is rolling into Forest City, Iowa with a lineup set to include some of
the biggest names in country music, and beyond.
Classic southern rock legends, Lynyrd Skynyrd, will be joined by the supergroup, Old
Dominion, and emerging superstar, Kane Brown.
An all-star line-up, numerous site improvements, and an updated format represent
winds of change in the stunning natural beauty of Heritage Park.
As North America’s largest country music festival brand, Country Thunder Music
Festivals is thrilled to be putting on another world-class event for country fans in
Northern Iowa.
The festival will also include veteran superstars Big & Rich, Clay Walker and
Lonestar, red-hot Ashley McBryde, Mitchell Tenpenny, Meghan Patrick, along
with many more artist announcements coming soon!
Three-day GA passes, single-day tickets, reserved seating, Platinum skybox passes,
VIP tickets, camping, and all the extras are available by visiting countrythunder.com.
Order by phone at 1-866-388-0007. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram all
@countrythunder.
Country Thunder Music Festivals has a 16-year history which boasts five other
major, multi-day events in North America. In addition to 2020 marking the debut of
Country Thunder Iowa, the organization also hosts events in Florida, Arizona,
Wisconsin, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.
Country Thunder Announces Concert Lineup
Country Thunder is rolling into Forest City, Iowa with a lineup set to include some of