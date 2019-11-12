Country Thunder Announces Concert Lineup

Country Thunder is rolling into Forest City, Iowa with a lineup set to include some of

the biggest names in country music, and beyond.

Classic southern rock legends, Lynyrd Skynyrd, will be joined by the supergroup, Old

Dominion, and emerging superstar, Kane Brown.

An all-star line-up, numerous site improvements, and an updated format represent

winds of change in the stunning natural beauty of Heritage Park.

As North America’s largest country music festival brand, Country Thunder Music

Festivals is thrilled to be putting on another world-class event for country fans in

Northern Iowa.

The festival will also include veteran superstars Big & Rich, Clay Walker and

Lonestar, red-hot Ashley McBryde, Mitchell Tenpenny, Meghan Patrick, along

with many more artist announcements coming soon!

Three-day GA passes, single-day tickets, reserved seating, Platinum skybox passes,

VIP tickets, camping, and all the extras are available by visiting countrythunder.com.

Order by phone at 1-866-388-0007. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram all

@countrythunder.

Country Thunder Music Festivals has a 16-year history which boasts five other

major, multi-day events in North America. In addition to 2020 marking the debut of

Country Thunder Iowa, the organization also hosts events in Florida, Arizona,

Wisconsin, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.