Betty Claire Houser, 85, of Belmond, IA, died, Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church-Belmond. Monsignor John Hemann will be officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, Belmond.

Visitation will be Friday at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church from 5:30-8:30 PM. There will be a Parish Rosary proceeding the visitation at 5:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral Saturday at the church.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond is handling funeral arrangements.