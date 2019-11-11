Daniel E. Gordon, 47, of Belmond, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral services for Daniel Gordon will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Kanawha United Methodist Church, 402 North Main Street in Kanawha, with Pastor Mark Heath officiating. Burial will be at Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

