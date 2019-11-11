Charles ‘Chuck’ Etter, 80, of Clarion passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

Memorial services for Chuck Etter will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Pastor Mike Gudka officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

