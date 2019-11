Ardell V. ‘Sam’ Kaduce, 84, of Forest City and formerly of Belmond, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Forest City United Methodist Church, 305 South Clark Street in Forest City, with Pastor Les Green officiating.

