SUNDAY TALK: King Sounds Off on Impeachment, USMCA, and the Harvest

It has been the subject of countless news broadcasts, newspaper articles, and coffee shop conversations. The apparent partisan impeachment process of President Donald Trump continues in the House of Representatives. While all this takes place, the House has yet to put forward critical legislation that would have great benefit for area farmers and industry in Iowa in the form of the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) Trade Agreement. Meanwhile, farmers are doing what they can amidst the weather issues, to harvest the corn and remaining soybeans in the field and dealing with delivery shortages in propane to dry the grain.

U. S. Representative Steve King sat down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to discuss these issues and the progress being made in the U. S. House in our Sunday Talk.