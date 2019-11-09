Winnebago Completes Acquisition of Newmar Corporation

Winnebago Industries, Inc. announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Newmar Corporation, a leading manufacturer of Class A and Super C motorized recreation vehicles (RVs). Consideration paid included $270 million in cash plus two million shares of Winnebago Industries common stock.

“The acquisition of Newmar further strengthens our core RV Platform and enhances the scale and profitability of our overall motorhome business,” said Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Happe. “We are excited to welcome Newmar into our premium portfolio and look forward to working with their dedicated and talented team and high-quality dealer network to drive new growth opportunities and significant value creation for our employees, customers, and shareholders.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor to Winnebago Industries and Faegre Baker Daniels LLP served as legal advisor.