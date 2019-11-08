Linda Kay (Walrod) Schlichting, 73, of Britt passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Funeral for Linda Schlichting will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt, with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Linda will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

