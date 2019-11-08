A “Who Dunnit” Show With Audience Participation is Coming to West Hancock

If you enjoy murder mysteries and being a part of the investigation team, come to West Hancock High School for their annual play. You will be thrust into the investigation along with everyone else in the room as you try to solve the murder mystery that takes place during a wedding. Sharea Hacker is a drama teacher for the West Hancock Community School District who is in charge of the production and she explains about the show.

Audience members are not left with just verbal clues. According to Hacker, the audience gets very involved in the investigation.

Corrina King has one of the more interesting roles in the show.

Then there is Ty Piper.

The plot thickens with the introduction of Derrick Oberhelman.

The actors find the show challenging because of how it is staged. The show is done within the audience and not on a stage, which means they must interact with audience members while trying to solve the mystery.

The showtimes are Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 2 pm. Doors will open thirty minutes prior so patrons can buy tickets at the door.