Record-Breaking Performance for Martinez in Heart-breaker

This past weekend Bolstorff Field held a ranked matchup for the first time since Waldorf became a four-year school. The #21 ranked Dickinson Blue Hawks came to Forest City to play the #25 ranked Waldorf Warriors. The game didn’t go the Warriors way, Dickinson won on a late 42-yard field, but the loss was still a record-breaking one.

Waldorf wide receiver, Ryan Martinez, has cemented himself among the greats to wear the purple. Martinez this past weekend tied the Waldorf single-game touchdowns record (3) tying Don Jones (vs Presentation on Oct. 20, 2018) and Marc Ballatori (vs Iowa Wesleyan on Oct. 20, 2012). He also broke the single-season touchdown record previously held by Don Jones (12) in 2018, Martinez has 13 this season. He wasn’t done with just two though, Martinez also broke the four-year school record for touchdowns. Martinez passed Waldorf great, James Loydd, who found the endzone 19 times from 2010-13. In just two seasons with Waldorf, Martinez has scored 22 touchdowns.

When asked how he has scored so many touchdowns:

Martinez says sometimes when the ball is in the air, he gets nervous:

Martinez says his coaches and teammates help him rebound after a drop:

Ryan Martinez and the Warriors pack-up-Shop and head to North Dakota this weekend to close the season against Valley City State University. The Warriors have a chance to finish second in the conference and prevent the Vikings from a conference championship. The game can be heard on KIOW 107.3 or online at KIOW.com with a 12:30 pm pregame show and a 1:00 pm kickoff.

Zarren Egesdal is the Sports Director for KIOW Radio. Contact him at 641-585-1073 or zarren@coloffmedia.com