Neighbors Coming Together To Help Local Family

In September, Thad Josten, a local farmer, unexpectedly passed away leaving everyone close to him in shock and disbelief. Thad, a 1986 Forest City High School graduate, was an active member in the FFA and 4-H, throughout his life. Thad displayed the core values of those organizations – daily. He was always ready to help whenever a neighbor needed it.

Now, the Josten family is in need, and neighbors are stepping up to help. On Friday, area farmers will get together to help harvest the rest of the Josten family crops. Lucas Wooge is the organizer and says

Lucas says that Thad has done so much for him and others

If others would like to help they can call Lucas

Neighbors not able to help on Friday; can still help by making bars or cookies, and set up delivery through Lucas.

Lucas: 641-860-0595