Matthew Wayne Niles, 41 of Los Angeles, CA, formerly of Lake Mills, IA, died at his residence in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral service will be held at Center Lutheran Church, 19266 440th Street, Leland, IA 50453, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Center Lutheran Church Cemetery.

