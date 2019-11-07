Local Furnace Repairs Don’t Have to Be Costly

Snow has moved into the area and with it comes lows in the single digits and teens, so the time may already be past due for having our furnaces serviced before winter. Bess Ellenson, a spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau, is warning Iowa homeowners to beware of contractors who use scare tactics to peddle unnecessary repairs.

While most heating and air conditioning companies are reputable, competent and fair, she says some may be unscrupulous. If a tech tells you a new furnace is needed, costing thousands, do your best not to overreact.

Ellenson says it’s a good idea to contact your utility company and ask for a service person to come and inspect your system — or visit the website: BBB.org/iowa.