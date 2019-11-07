John Marlo Brock, 61, of Forest City, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Forest City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Farrell officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the John M. Brock memorial fund in care of the family.

