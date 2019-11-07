Genevieve “Gen” C. Larkin, 85, of Belmond, IA, died, Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be Friday November 8, 2019, 10:30 AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue N.E., Belmond. Chaplain Mark Peterson will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E., Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at church Friday.

Memorial suggestions include Trinity Lutheran Church-Belmond, Belmond FIre Department, Gateway Hospice or to the donor’s choice..

Genevieve C. Swenson, the daughter of William and Sadie (TerHark) Swenson, was born October 14, 1934, at Kanawha, IA. She moved with her family to the Lake Cornelia/Belmond area in her early childhood years and attended Belmond Community Schools, graduating from Belmond High School in the Class of 1952. Gen continued her education at La James Beauty School in Mason City, IA, completing her training there in 1953.

She had been married a couple times and was later divorced but was blessed with four children: Gary, Diana, Cynthia, and Todd. Gen relished her role as their mother and provided them with a wonderful and nurturing upbringing. She loved to support and cheer them all in all their endeavors. She also loved to follow and being involved in the lives of her grandchildren.

Gen was a hardworking lady and was an employee for 13 and one half years at Eaton Corporation in Belmond as a visual inspector. She had also been employed as a caterer and waitress for We-3 Inn and Catering in Belmond for 13 years.

Gen loved people and supporting her community through countless hours of volunteering. She had worked the concession stands at many school functions and activities, Gen also was a long-time volunteer for the Belmond Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, Belmond Area Emergency Food Pantry. Friends of the Library, Belmond Care Center/Rehabilitation Center of Belmond volunteer and gave of her time and energy to her church family at Trinity Lutheran Church in Belmond where she was involved in various roles including serving on the church council for 6 years.

Genevieve loved anything that meant spending time in the presence of her family, be it holiday gatherings, traveling to visit them, excursions to go out to eat, or any other happening or even that might bring them together. She had many special friends who she cherished and looked forward to times spent with each-and-every one of them no matter what the occasion. She was very much a people person and never met a stranger. Her friendly demeanor, warm smile, and attentive and beautiful eyes let you know she was in tune with whatever, or whomever she was in the presence of. She loved to keep up on the happenings and goings on of the lives of others and her town she called home for most of her life.

She was a lady who persevered even in the heart-breaking times of her life journey such as the loss of her son Todd Larkin. Gen truly left some beautiful footsteps behind in her life journey and will be remembered as a truly wonderful lady by many people including her family.

Her memory will be cherished and carried forward in the hearts and minds of her children: Diana D. (Doug) Mennenga, Spring, TX, Gary L. (Jackie) Larkin, Ocala, FL, and Cynthia Uehling and husband Jim, Belmond, IA; brother Richard Swenson, Cedar Rapids, IA; sister-in-law Janice Swenson, Waukee, IA; 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and special friends.

Gen was preceded in death by her parents, son Todd Larkin on July 23, 1999, brother William Eugene Swenson, and sister Karen Miller and brother in law Bernard Miller, also great grandchildren: Garrin, Tyler, and Jame.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA.

