The Forest City Fire Department Annual Soup Supper will be held Saturday at the Forest City Fire Hall. Firefighter Brad Lamping said the tradition features a wide variety of soup choices and desserts.

The soup supper is a major fundraiser for the department and goes to a couple of areas of need.

The Forest City Fire Department Soup Supper will be held on Saturday from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Forest City Fire Hall, which is located at 107 South Highway 69.