Clue to Open at Garner Hayfield Ventura Auditorium

The Garner Hayfield Ventura Theater Department will present Clue this weekend in the high school auditorium. Elizabeth May is the Garner Hayfield Ventura English Language Arts Teacher and Speech Coach. She spoke about the fall production.

May talked about the cast for the show.

Those who remember the Milton Bradley board game or the movie which had multiple endings will thoroughly enjoy the stage production.

Clue will be performed on Friday and Saturday at 7 pm each evening at the Garner Hayfield Ventura High School Auditorium. Tickets may be purchased at ghvschools.org or at the door the night of the show.