Mason City – Robert O. Langfald, 88 of Mason City, formerly of Forest City died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Lake Mills Care Center

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 P.M., Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark St., Forest City, a funeral service will follow at 5:00 P.M. with Pastor Kevin Olson of Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church of Joice officiating.

A light reception will follow the funeral service at the funeral home.

Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Robert Langfald memorial fund in care of the family.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com

