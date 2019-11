This Week’s MBT & KIOW “Prep of the Week” is a senior at North Iowa High School. Cassie Peterson had 7 kills, 1 assist, 13 Digs, and was 9-9 serving with 2 aces as North Iowa battled tough against Bishop Garrigan in their second-round regional match up. Congrulations to this week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week, Cassie Peterson.