Worth County Election Results

Various school and city election results were held on Tuesday in Worth County. The City of Fertile Mayor race saw Nick Bailey with 52 votes and Joyce Russell with 44 votes. The city council race at large had two seats open and they will go to Ronald Rachut and Cynthia Peters who both had 76 votes. Deena Biretz had 27 votes. Public Measure A passed by a 72 to 20 vote margin.

Other race results:

City of Grafton Mayor: John Bork 21 votes and 35 write in votes.

