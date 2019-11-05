Worth County Election Results

Various school and city election results were held on Tuesday in Worth County. The City of Fertile Mayor race saw Nick Bailey with 52 votes and Joyce Russell with 44 votes. The city council race at large had two seats open and they will go to Ronald Rachut and Cynthia Peters who both had 76 votes. Deena Biretz had 27 votes. Public Measure A passed by a 72 to 20 vote margin.

Other race results:

City of Grafton Mayor: John Bork 21 votes and 35 write in votes.

CITY OF FERTILE – MAYOR
(VOTE FOR: 1)
Last updated Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 9:15:57 PM
 (0)
2/2Precincts Report
Party / Candidate
Percentage
Votes
Nick Bailey
54.17%
52
Joyce C Russell
45.83%
44
Write-In
0.00%
0
Votes Cast
96
CITY OF GRAFTON – MAYOR
(VOTE FOR: 1)
2/2Precincts Reporting
Percentage
Votes
 
John Bork
37.50%
21
Write-In
62.50%
35
Votes Cast
56
CITY OF GRAFTON – CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
(VOTE FOR: 5)
Last updatedTuesday, November 5, 2019, 9:15:57 PM(2 hours ago)
 (0)
2/2Precincts Reporting
Party / Candidate
Percentage
Votes
 
Tom Kruger
20.61%
47
 
Randy Hulshizer
17.11%
39
 
Jane Dalluge
24.12%
55
Write-In
38.16%
87
Votes Cast
228
CITY OF HANLONTOWN – MAYOR
(VOTE FOR: 1)
Last updatedTuesday, November 5, 2019, 9:15:57 PM(2 hours ago)
 (0)
2/2Precincts Reporting
Party / Candidate
Percentage
Votes
 
Linda K McMullin
23.08%
12
 
Andrew Althof
15.38%
8
 
Richard Scholbrock
59.62%
31
Write-In
1.92%
1
Votes Cast
52
CITY OF HANLONTOWN – CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
(VOTE FOR: 5)
Last updatedTuesday, November 5, 2019, 9:15:57 PM(2 hours ago)
 (0)
2/2Precincts Reporting
Party / Candidate
Percentage
Votes
 
Shannon Warren
8.51%
20
 
Julie Lossee
17.87%
42
 
Janet Fellin
15.74%
37
 
Linda H Fulton
18.72%
44
 
Scott E Hakes
13.19%
31
 
Crystal Brower
9.36%
22
 
Samuel J Fellin
15.32%
36
Write-In
1.28%
3
Votes Cast
235
CITY OF HANLONTOWN – PUBLIC MEASURE B
(VOTE FOR: 1)
Last updatedTuesday, November 5, 2019, 9:15:57 PM(2 hours ago)
 (0)
2/2Precincts Reporting
Party / Candidate
Percentage
Votes
 
Yes
65.38%
34
 
No
34.62%
18
Votes Cast
52
CITY OF JOICE – MAYOR
(VOTE FOR: 1)
Last updatedTuesday, November 5, 2019, 9:15:57 PM(2 hours ago)
 (0)
2/2Precincts Reporting
Party / Candidate
Percentage
Votes
 
Mark Thoma
100.00%
39
Write-In
0.00%
0
Votes Cast
39
CITY OF JOICE – CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
(VOTE FOR: 3)
Last updatedTuesday, November 5, 2019, 9:15:57 PM(2 hours ago)
 (0)
2/2Precincts Reporting
Party / Candidate
Percentage
Votes
 
Ron Miller
37.00%
37
 
Deb Potter
38.00%
38
Write-In
25.00%
25
Votes Cast
100
CITY OF KENSETT – CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
(VOTE FOR: 3)
Last updatedTuesday, November 5, 2019, 9:15:57 PM(2 hours ago)
 (0)
2/2Precincts Reporting
Party / Candidate
Percentage
Votes
 
David Heiken
30.43%
42
 
Herb Thompson
19.57%
27
 
LaRue Douglas
20.29%
28
 
Kris Woltzen
29.71%
41
Write-In
0.00%
0
Votes Cast
138
CITY OF MANLY – MAYOR
(VOTE FOR: 1)
Last updatedTuesday, November 5, 2019, 9:15:57 PM(2 hours ago)
 (0)
2/2Precincts Reporting
Party / Candidate
Percentage
Votes
 
Regan Banks
80.33%
98
Write-In
19.67%
24
Votes Cast

122

CITY OF MANLY – CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
(VOTE FOR: 2)
Last updatedTuesday, November 5, 2019, 9:15:57 PM(2 hours ago)
 (0)
2/2Precincts Reporting
Party / Candidate
Percentage
Votes
 
Scott Heagel
48.70%
112
 
Richard Dean Baird
48.70%
112
Write-In
2.61%
6
Votes Cast
230
CITY OF MANLY – CITY COUNCIL TO FILL A VACANCY AT-LARGE
(VOTE FOR: 2)
Last updatedTuesday, November 5, 2019, 9:15:57 PM(2 hours ago)
 (0)
2/2Precincts Reporting
Party / Candidate
Percentage
Votes
 
Mary Northway Durner
44.59%
99
 
Pete Andera
52.70%
117
Write-In
2.70%
6
Votes Cast
222