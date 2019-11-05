Fire Strikes the B-20 Salvage Yard Again

Firefighters were called to put out a blaze at B-20 Auto Salvage Company. Smoke could be seen from locations surrounding the area. according to officials, crews at the salvage yard were using a front loader near a tin shed where they were removing debris. The fire appears to have started there and spread. Vehicles inside the shed were lost and the building is a total loss.

B-20 was the site of a fire that occurred on November 9th, 2016. That fire also had significant damage reported by officials.