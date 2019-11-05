Election 2019: Hancock County

Election Day is today in Hancock County. Several positions are up for a vote in all of the cities in the county. Here is a list of the cities and the candidates running for office.

CITY OF BRITT

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Ryan Arndorfer

• Council – vote for no more than three

➢ Stacy Swenson

➢ ThomasAnderson

➢ Karrie S. Wallen

➢ Jay Ryerson

➢ Curt Gast

CITY OF CORWITH

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Matt Hobscheidt

• Council – vote for no more than three

➢ Scott A. Peterson

➢ Bonita Schissel

➢ Sharon Hankins

➢ Cathy D. Lloyd

• Council-To Fill Vacancy – vote for no more than one

➢ No candidate filed

CITY OF CRYSTAL LAKE

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Steven Hanna

➢ Les Leibrand

• Council – vote for no more than three

➢ Loretta Kay Oudekerk

➢ Duane Harms

➢ Russell K. Helm

➢ Laura Blocker

CITY OF FOREST CITY

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Barney Byron Ruiter

• Council At-Large –

vote for no more than one

➢ Kip Murphy

➢ Karl Wooldridge

• Council Ward 4 –

vote for no more than one

➢ Daniel Davis

• Park and Rec Board – vote for no more than two.

➢ Missy Reynolds

➢ Chad Reece

CITY OF GARNER

• Council – vote for no more than two

➢ Glen Juhl

➢ Marline K. Lewerke

➢ Jennifer Breister

• Council-To Fill Vacancy – vote

for no more than one

➢ Don Bell

➢ David J. Greiman

CITY OF GOODELL

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Ryan Halfpop

• Council – vote for no more than two

➢ Michael K. Holst

➢ Alan Pralle

CITY OF KANAWHA

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Gloria Sobek

• Council – vote for no more than two

➢ Raylin Bassett

➢ Mathieu Lemay

• Council-To Fill Vacancy – vote for no more than one

➢ Jeremy Purvis

CITY OF KLEMME

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Ken Blank

• Council – vote for no more than two

➢ Doug Taft

➢ Daniel Wolf

➢ David Abele

CITY OF WODEN

• Mayor – vote for no more than one

➢ Kathy A. Brown

• Council – vote for no more than two

➢ No candidate filed

ALGONA COMMUNITY

SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director At-Large – vote for no more than four

➢ Brent Owen

➢ Andrea Louscher

Vinci

➢ Todd Louwagie

➢ Eric Baker

➢ Tom Nugent

• Director At-Large -To Fill Vacancy- vote for no more than one

➢ Michael C. Schlievert

➢ Rodney J. Davis

➢ Bill Farnham

BELMOND-KLEMME COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director District One – vote for no more than one

➢ Sharon Barkema

• Director District Two – vote for no more than one

➢ Sara Hansen

➢ Ryan Meyer

• Director District Three – vote for no more than one

➢ Jim Swenson

➢ Daniel Gabrielson

• Director District Five – vote for no more than one

➢ Michelle D. Murphy

➢ Teresa M. Mosiman

• Public Measure WR

SHALL THE FOLLOWING PUBLIC MEASURE BE ADOPTED:

Shall the Board of Directors of the Belmond-Klemme Community School District, in the Counties of Wright and Hancock, State of Iowa, change the method of election of its seven (7) directors, from two (2) directors elected at large and five (5) directors elected as residents, respectfully, of five (5) single-member director districts with all directors elected by vote of the electors of the entire district pursuant to Iowa Code Section 275.12(2)(c), to all seven (7) directors elected at large from the entire school district by the electors of the entire school district pursuant to Iowa Code Section 275.12(2)(a)?

CLARION-GOLDFIELD-DOWS

COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director District One – vote for no more than one

➢ Troy Seaba

• Director District Two – vote for no more than one

➢ Cindy Dorn

➢ Clint Middleton

FOREST CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director District One – vote for no more than one

➢ Keila Buffington

➢ Beth Clouse

• Director District Four – vote for no more than one

➢ Kim Severson

• Director District Five – vote for no more than one

➢ Gary Ludwig

GARNER-HAYFIELD-VENTURA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director At-Large – vote for no more than two

➢ Kim Upmeyer

➢ Pamela J. Roberts

➢ Gene Toppin

LU VERNE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director At-Large – vote for no more than three

➢ Joella Leider

➢ Amber Harris

➢ Miranda Robinson

➢ Cody Holmes

➢ Lany Mitchell

➢ Jennifer Ludwig

WEST HANCOCK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director At-Large – vote for no more than one

➢ Maureen Abels

• Director District Two – vote for no more than one

➢ Leah Deutsch

• Director District Four – vote for no more than one

➢ Andrew Eekhoff

• Director District Five – vote for no more than one

➢ Ryan Johnson

WEST FORK COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

• Director District One – vote for no more than one

➢ Rob Heimbuch

➢ Jeffrey J. Tudor

• Director District Two – vote for no more than one

➢ No candidate filed

IOWA CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE

• Director District One – vote for no more than one

➢ Darrell Determann

IOWA LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE

• Director District One – vote for no more than one

➢ Arden N. Kinnander

NORTH IOWA AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

• Director District Eight – vote for no more than one

➢ Dean Cataldo

• Director District Nine – vote for no more than one

➢ Nicki Prantner

The 2019 Combined City/School Election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. City/School Election polling places will be the same as your Primary/General Election polling

places.

Faith Lutheran Church (Miller): Voters who live in Ellington and Madison Townships, City of

Forest City within Hancock County

Crystal Lake City Hall: Voters who live in Crystal Township, City of Crystal Lake

Woden Community Center: Voters who live in Bingham Township, City of Woden

Britt Municipal Building: Voters who live in Orthel, Britt, and Erin Townships, City of Britt

Duncan Community Hall: Voters who live in Garfield Township

Garner Public Library: Voters who live in Concord Township, City of Garner

Klemme City Hall: Voters who live in Ell and Liberty Townships, City of Klemme

Corwith Community Center: Voters who live in Boone and Magor Townships, City of Corwith

Kanawha City Hall: Voters who live in Amsterdam and Twin Lake Townships, City of Kanawha

Goodell Community Hall: Voters who live in Avery Township, City of Goodell

Remember to bring your ID to the polls on election day.

Questions regarding the Combined City and School Election, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.