Autumn Animals Program is November 6th

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be hosting a fun kids’ program entitled Autumn Animals, Wednesday evening, November 6th at the Thorpe Park Office. The program will begin at 6:30 pm and last 45 minutes. According to Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls, this will be an up-close and hands-on experience for the young and the young at heart.

During the program, kids and adults will learn about what animals do in the fall and how they get ready for winter.

The program will look at a variety of species in the area and talk about the various foods and shelter they habitat in.

Since it will be November, everyone should be sure to dress for the weather. Those with questions or need directions should call (641) 565-3390.