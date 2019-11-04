Christians Finishes Top 20 at State For GHV

The 2019 IHSAA and IGHSAU State Cross Country Meet took place this weekend at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge. Below you can find the results from local athletes competing.
Girls – 2A
16th – Abby Christians – GHV – 19:46.5
107 – Lea Friedl – Eagle Grove – 22:19.3
Boys – 2A
49th – Joey Hovinga – Forest City – 17:36.5
58th – Jon Koester – Eagle Grove – 17:45.3
63rd – Jake Hejlik – Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 17:48.9
Boys – 1A
Newman as a team finished 14th
30th – Braden Petree – Newman Catholic – 17:32
48th – Joey Ringo – Newman Catholic – 17:58
54th – Jacob Wolf – Newman Catholic – 18:09
63rd – Ryan Kelly – Newman Catholic – 18:13
65th – Caden Rodning – Newman Catholic – 18:18
68th – Carson Rygh – Lake Mills – 17:57
73rd – Bryce McDonough – Central Springs – 17:59
83rd – Eli Brinkley – Newman Catholic – 19:07
100th – Matthew Craighto -Newman Catholic – 20:34