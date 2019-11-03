Clear Lake Christmas Dinner Announced

Galilean Lutheran Church, 4454 255th St. (Highway 18) in Clear Lake invites you to the 2019 Community Christmas Dinner on Wednesday, December 25th from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. A festive meal of ham, baked potatoes, dinner rolls, and a selection of salads, green beans and pies will be served to anyone wishing to join them.

Shut-ins are welcome to contact the Senior Center, 641-357-5443 for a Meal on Wheel delivery, or the Galilean Church office at 641-357-2496 for delivery. Carry-outs will be available in the front parking lot, but we encourage you to come inside, sit down and enjoy some conversation with your friends and neighbors.

Sponsored by IFCA (Interfaith Fellowship For Community Action) and all of the local Christian churches, there is no charge for this meal, but a free-will offering will be accepted. Any profits will be donated to support IFCA programs. IFCA supports the following community activities: assisting transients, Community Kitchen, Clear Lake Schools Backpack Program, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, One Vision, Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, and Northern Lights Men’s Shelter.