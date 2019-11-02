Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Shoreline Fishing is Fair at Most Sites

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Bacon Creek Lake

The DNR will stock trout at Bacon Creek Lake on Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. Use small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners, casting spoons, and live minnows under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 40’s. Walleye – Fair: Anglers have picked up some walleye from Ice House Point and along the east shore near the outlet. Use twisters, crawlers or plastics on a jig head. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use crawlers and cut bait fished on the bottom from the East Shore near the outlet off of the inlet bridge and from shore in Town Bay. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use traditional bass lures anywhere along shore. Yellow Perch – Good: Catch perch from shore along the east end of the lake near the outlet Ice House Point and the inlet bridge; use crawlers or small minnows on a jig fished under a bobber. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are having most luck fishing from the fish house and near the inlet bridge. Fish are 6-11 inches. Use a small piece of crawler or power bait on a small jig fished under a bobber.

Brushy Creek Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill near structure using a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler. Yellow Perch – Fair: Find perch near structure in 5-10 feet of water. Use a small jig with a minnow or crawler.

Moorland Pond

The DNR will stock trout at Moorland Pond tomorrow, Nov. 1 at noon. Use small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners, casting spoons, and minnows or crawlers fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

North Twin Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom from shore. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing next to shore with twisters or live bait. Fish range from 11 up to mid-20 inches long. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near shore; use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or small power bait.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits, crawlers and twisters fished from shore and near the inlet. Walleye – Fair: Use crankbaits, live bait and twisters near shore on the east shore, north shore and near the inlet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom from shore. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near shore, along docks and in the marina; use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or power bait fished under a bobber. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch perch from shore docks and in the marina using crawlers or small minnows.

For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low 40’s. Most of the courtesy docks have been removed for the season. Walleye – Fair: Shore anglers are catching walleyes fishing at night. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish a small jig tipped with a small piece of crawler in 4 to 6 feet of water. Best bite is mid-morning.

Crystal Lake

The boat ramp will open Nov. 4th. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching bass from shore.

Rice Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a small minnow or piece of crawler along the north shore near the boat ramp; also try the deeper water on the south shore by the homes or by the outlet. Best bite is early morning and late evening. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting on a variety of baits.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are being caught along the weed line and around remaining docks; use small jigs tipped with a worm. Yellow Bass – Good: Yellow bass size quality has been fairly good; fish are being caught in 9-10 feet of water and from docks in the evening. Use small jigs or crankbaits. Walleye – Good: Walleye fishing around some of the bridges has picked up. Try in the evening with crankbaits and a jig and minnow.

Lost Island Lake

Reports have been sporadic, but recent sampling shows plenty of gamefish in shallow feeding and getting ready for winter. Walleye numbers continue to be good. Walleye – No Report: Use crankbaits or a jig and minnow fished in the evening or after dark. Try wader fishing with swim baits or a jig and minnow just before dark.

Scharnberg Pond

The DNR stocked 1500 rainbow trout on Oct. 26th. Ice formation may put a pause on fishing. Contact the Clay County Conservation Board to get an update on water conditions. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Use small spinners, cast small jigs or fish jigs under a bobber. This is a great time to take a kid fishing.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Some reports of good walleye fishing. Fall sampling shows great numbers of nice sized walleyes in the lake. Walleye – Good: Try plastic baits and/or jig and minnow fished from shore in the evening.

Spirit Lake

Water temperature is 40 degrees and is falling. Walleye – Good: Fishing in the evening and early morning near shore or with waders has been the most productive. Numerous wader anglers have been out in the evening. Yellow Perch – Good: Perch are being caught in and around the aquatic plants in 8-10 feet of water. Some yellow perch are being caught in deeper water on the basin, but are harder to find. Use minnows or tube jigs. Size quality continues to be good with some sorting. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Smallmouth bass fishing reports have been sporadic. Smallmouth will be hunting over the weeds and points. Try casting plugs.

Trumbull Lake

Trumbull Lake was renovated in 2012 and restocked with yellow perch and northern pike. Those efforts have yielded better water quality and habitat. Perch growth has been excellent. Anglers are catching several year classes of perch with the largest fish topping 13 inches. Access is best with smaller boats on this shallow natural lake. Yellow Perch – Good: Fishing has been tough in the recent weather pattern. Larger perch are being caught sporadically with some sorting. Northern Pike – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few nice northern pike.

Tuttle Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleye fishing has picked up along shore in the evenings.

Virgin Lake

This shallow natural lake was renovated and restocked with perch, walleye, and northern pike a few years ago. Fish are now good size. The lake is best accessed with smaller boats and kayaks/canoes. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Good: Use minnows on a jig and slip bobber.

West Okoboji Lake

Water temperature is 45 degrees and is falling fast. Fall turnover occurred during the week of Oct. 7th – fish can now access all parts of the lake. Water clarity is over 20 feet. Walleye – Good: Fish are being caught in the evening and after dark. Anglers are pulling plugs or casting shallow. Wader fishing has been good.

Water temperatures on the big natural lakes has dipped into the low 40’s. Some of the shallow lakes being reported this week are starting to form ice. The larger lakes should provide a little more time for open water fishing. Walleye fishing around the district has been reported as good. A flurry of activity has hit right at the end of the open water season. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Bloody Run Creek

Due to heavy rainfall events this fall, the middle and lower campgrounds on Bloody Run are closed for the season. Visitors are asked to stay off the grassed areas and park in designated areas only. Trout continue to be stocked weekly where possible. Fall fishing is great on this stream, as well as the opportunity to observe fantastic fall colors. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: A simple light-weight rod and reel provide great action for anglers of all ages. Use cheese or egg imitation baits. Brown Trout – Good: Watch for trout redds in the stream bottom. Brownies are spawning and may be seen guarding nests. Walk around these areas. Brook Trout – Slow: Brook trout spawn is on. Walk around freshly exposed gravel; these are trout nests.

Cedar River (above Nashua)

A variety of fish are biting as water levels stabilize and clarity improves. Fish are moving into overwintering areas. Walleye – Fair: Fish below dams or find deeper pools in the eddies. Use a hook tipped with a crawler or a jig with a twister tail or ring worm.

Decorah District Streams

Last week for catchable trout stockings in area streams. Thanks for supporting our efforts this year. Without your support, these opportunities might not happen. Many stocked fish remain in streams through the winter, creating excellent angling opportunities. Visit our website to find out when and where trout may be coming to a community near you. Hunting seasons are open in Iowa; wear bright orange and be visible to hunters. Brown Trout – Good: Brown trout spawn is on. Use care around freshly cleared gravel in the stream bottom. Try terrestrial insect flies such as grasshoppers or crickets. Sporadic blue-winged olive and tan caddis fly hatches are occurring. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. A worm fished under a bobber in slow water works well. Try a spinner in eddies and around structure. Brook Trout – Good: Good caddis fly hatches on sunny warm days. With dirtier water, try woolly buggers, San Juan worms or other subsurface flies and lures.

Lake Hendricks

Restroom facilities are closed for the season. New construction will be completed by spring 2020. Fish activity is improving with cooler weather. Water clarity is good. Water temperatures is in the low 40’s. Black Crappie – Good: Find crappie suspended over rock humps or other structure. Use a spinner or a minnow under a bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use a small jig tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm with a slow retrieve.

Lake Meyer

All docks have been removed for the season. Few anglers have been out. Water clarity is excellent. Bluegill – Good: Use small jig tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber. Black Crappie – Good: Try a spinner bait around logs and rocky structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use jigs tipped with twister tails or crankbaits; fish move slower in cooler water.

Osborne Pond

Repairs to the dam are complete; fish attracting structures were added in early September. Fall rains filled Osborne Pond quickly. Baby bluegill stocked in September will grow fast over the winter, especially without competition from other fish. Baby bass and catfish will be added in early summer 2020. Great fishing to come in 2022.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Clarity is improving and levels are stabilizing. Flows remain high; use care if you are using a watercraft. Water temperatures are in the 40’s. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find smallies in deeper water out of the current. A variety of baits are working. Walleye – Fair: Try a crawler on a hook or jig with a twister tail. Fish the overcast days or evenings for best luck.

Volga Lake

Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are in the low 40’s.Boat ramps have been pulled for the season. Black Crappie – Good: Use a spinner bait around rocky structure or woody debris. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a crankbait reeled with a slow retrieve. Bluegill – Good: Fish shallow bays and along rocky shoreline with a small piece of nightcrawler or waxworm under a bobber.

Temperatures in the upper 30’s for highs to below freezing for lows. Water clarity on area rivers and streams are excellent. Water levels are stabilizing, but flows remain high on all area rivers. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Reports of anglers catching smallmouth bass and walleye on the Cedar River. Concentrate on deeper overwintering pools with the colder water temperatures. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with a minnow. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with a minnow below low-head dams or deeper overwintering pools.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of anglers catching some walleye on the Maquoketa River. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve jig and plastics tipped with a minnow below low-head dams or deeper overwintering pools.

North Prairie Lake

North Prairie Lake was stocked today, Oct. 31, with catchable rainbow trout. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast and retrieve small jigs or spinnerbaits.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

There are no reports on the Shell Rock River.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

There are no reports on the Wapsipinicon River.

Interior river water levels are falling. There have been a few reports of walleye and smallmouth bass being caught. There are no reports on the lakes in and around Black Hawk County. Trout streams are in excellent condition. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level is 12.9 feet at Lansing and is predicted to drop nearly a foot by late next week. Water temperature is 46 degrees. New Albin army road is closed due to high water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegill to move into deeper backwater areas out of the current. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers fished in side-channel current. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are jigging with minnows below the Lock and Dams with some success. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Slow: The fall crappie bite has slowed. Try small jigs fished in the flooded trees and side-channels. Sauger – Slow: Use jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the lock & dams.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 622.8 feet at Lynxville is expected to remain fall nearly a foot by late next week. Water temperature is 48 degrees at Lock & Dam 9. Noble’s Island and Sny Magill ramps are not accessible due to high water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegill to move into deeper backwater areas out of the current. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or stink bait fished in side-channel current. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are jigging with minnows below the Lock and Dams with some success. Yellow Perch – Good: Use crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Slow: The fall crappie bite has slowed. Use small jigs in the flooded trees and side-channels. Sauger – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the lock & dams. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 13.8 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to drop almost a foot by late next week.The Turkey River boat ramp and Guttenberg south marina ramp are closed due to high water. Water temperature is 44 degrees at Lock & Dam 10. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegill to be moving into deeper backwater areas out of the current. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers fished in side-channel current. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are jigging with minnows below the Lock and Dams with some success. Yellow Perch – Good: Try crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Slow: The fall crappie bite has slowed. Use small jigs fished in the flooded trees and side-channels. Sauger – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the lock & dams. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.

Upper Mississippi River levels remain high, but are expected to recede slowly next week. Most ramps remain under water. Fishing has been difficult with floating debris and weeds. Fish are scattered with islands still over-topped. Water temperature has dropped into the mid-40’s.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water levels is 14.5 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 16.3 feet at the RR bridge. River levels at Dubuque are expected to recede over the next week. The water temperature is 45 degrees. Water clarity is good, but some vegetation and debris are still floating downriver. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use stink bait. High water levels are often good for catfishing. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are starting to move toward the better backwater areas in Pool 12 for the winter. Slow rolling spinner baits work well in the good backwater areas. Freshwater Drum – Slow: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 14.7 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. The water temperature is 45 degrees. Water clarity is fair with some vegetation and debris floating downriver. The Bellevue City Ramp is open, but the DNR boat ramp at Bellevue and the ramps at Sabula, Pleasant Creek and Bulgers Hollow are all flooded. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Look for clearer water in the backwater areas. Channel Catfish – Slow: Fish along the shorelines with stink bait. Freshwater Drum – Slow: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas. Use large crayfish for bait to catch larger freshwater drum. Sauger – Fair: A few sauger are starting to show up in the creel by anglers using a jig and minnow rigs. Walleye – Fair: Not a lot of walleye are being reported, but a few nice sized fish can be found.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 14.7 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 16.4 feet at Camanche and 10.1 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 45 degrees. River levels are expected to fall over the next week. Some debris and vegetation is floating downriver. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try to find clear water in the upper reaches of Cattail Slough or Rock Creek. Channel Catfish – Slow: Catfish generally bite well in flood water; use stink bait. Freshwater Drum – Slow: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas. Catch larger freshwater drum with large crayfish for bait. Walleye – Fair: A few nice fish over 30 inches have been reported in the past couple weeks, even in the high water. Sauger – Fair: Fall sauger fishing has officially started. Use jigs tipped with minnows in the tailwater areas.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are around 15.5 feet at Rock Island. This is moderate flood level. River levels at Rock Island will recede this week. The water temperature is around 45 degrees. The water clarity is fair.

The most recent flooding has caused havoc to recently repaired parks and boat ramps. Most boat ramps are flooded or will have mud and debris on them. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 15.3 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities; flood stage is 15 feet. River level is 15.80 feet at Fairport; flood stage is 14 feet. Fishing has been slow with high water conditions. Some boat ramps are closed due to high water. There is water over the Marquette St ramp. The ramps at Clark’s Ferry and Shady Creek are closed. Water is over the ramps at the Fairport Recreational Area.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 14.97 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 16.60 feet at Muscatine; flood stage is 16 feet. Fishing has been slow with high water conditions. The ramps at Big Timber and Kilpeck are closed due to high water.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 16.09 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 15.21 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee ramp is flooded over. Fishing has been slow with high water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 11.94 feet at Lock and Dam 18; flood stage is 10 feet. River stage is 16.65 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 528.74 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.

River stages are still above flood stage. River stages have been fairly steady the past few days, but are forecast to start falling later this week. Main channel water temperature is around 47 degrees. Some boat ramps are closed due to high water conditions. Fishing has been slow with the high water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Environmental Discovery Park North Pond

The DNR released 1000 trout last Saturday, Oct. 26th. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: A lot of rainbow trout were caught last Saturday but there are plenty left to catch.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River is headed back down and is forecast to drop another couple of feet by the middle of next week.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperatures are dropping will all the snow falling; fishing will be effected. Very little angler activity the last few days. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill fishing was pretty good last week at the upper end of the lake, out on the flats, and down by the dam.

Lake Darling

Seven inches of snow in the last three days. Water temperature was 52 degrees on Monday, but has been dropping. Bluegill – Fair: The bluegills were in 4 to five feet of water before all the snow started. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies had started to come in to shallower water at the end of last week.

Lost Grove Lake

Very little angler activity out on the lake with recent weather changes.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

The water level of the Skunk River is holding pretty steady, dropping fairly slowly a few inches over a couple of days.

Wilson Lake

The DNR released 1000 trout last Saturday, Oct. 26. A good number of anglers attended the event. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: A lot of trout have been caught, but there are still plenty left in the lake to catch; including at least a few from last spring’s stocking.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids)

Walleye – Fair.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is back to normal fall pool of 686.3 feet. White Crappie – Slow: Use minnows or bright jigs over brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Flip jigs/plastics or shallow running crankbaits along chunk rock.

Diamond Lake

The fish cleaning station and restrooms are closed for the season. Black Crappie – Slow: Trolling the main lake has been best. A few fish are being caught from the jetties. Early and late in the day is best.

Hannen Lake

Bluegill – Fair.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

The dock is still in. Water temperature is about 50 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are around 50 degrees. Any sized motor may be used at no wake speed (5 mph). The fish cleaning station by the primitive campground is closed for the season, but the floating station at the main ramp is still available. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigging over brush piles or laydowns. The better fish have been deeper. Walleye – Slow: Fish submerged rock during the day and move to shallower rock towards evening. Target windblown areas. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Fish windblown rock or look for surface activity at sunset. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Liberty Centre Pond

This pond is found on Cherry Street in North Liberty. The DNR stocked trout here today, Oct 31. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Excellent. Brook Trout – Excellent.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The main ramp is still closed for repaving. White Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Muskellunge – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Prairie Park Fishery

The DNR will stock trout here tomorrow, Nov. 1. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Excellent. Brook Trout – Excellent.

Sand Lake

This is the quarry on the Northeast end of Marshalltown. Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked here last week. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Brook Trout – Good. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Black Crappie – Fair: Reports are from fishing slack water areas of Linn County.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Miami

Very few anglers have been out with the colder weather and snow.

Lake Wapello

Very few anglers have been out.

Ottumwa Park Pond South

Trout will be stocked last Friday, Oct. 25th. Use in-line spinners, casting spoons, and small tube and twister jigs. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.86 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Some docks have been pulled out for the season and some campgrounds are closed. Very few anglers have been out.

Red Haw Lake

Few anglers have been out.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Banner Lake (south)

Trout were stocked Oct. 24th. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast small in-line spinners, small plastic swim baits or live bait under a float.

Kettlestone Commons East

Kettlestone Ponds are 1 mile north of I-80 on Grand Prairie Parkway in Waukee.

Terra Lake

Trout were stocked today, Oct. 24th. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast small in-line spinners, small plastic swim baits or live bait under a float.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Lake Anita

The new seawall construction is complete and the gate is closed. The lake will now start to refill. There is no boat access at this time.

Lake Manawa

A few anglers report catching walleye on the south and west sides of the lake. Manawa water level is high at this time. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dip baits fished in the windblown shoreline. Walleye – Slow: Troll shad raps on the south shoreline.

Meadow Lake

Meadow Lake is now full.

Nodaway Lake

Nodaway Lake has a good catfish