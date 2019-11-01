MercyOne Albert Lea to Hold an Open House

If you are curious about what the new MercyOne Albert Lea Clinic will look like, attend a public open house on November 9, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the former Herberger’s space in Northbridge Mall.

While the actual clinic won’t open for services until July 2020, MercyOne is bringing a contingent of 40 staff members to Albert Lea to hold a 3P event. 3P is a methodology that allows us to design the space keeping consumers and processes at the forefront. During the event, team members will build a ‘life-size’ model of the space out of cardboard. As the space is built, the team will run simulations of patient care scenarios to make sure space works well for both patients and the clinical staff. The process allows MercyOne to literally build and test exciting new models that will result in a personalized and radically convenient consumer experience for our new market in Albert Lea.

The 3P event will be held the week of November 4-8 and the public is invited to a community celebration on November 9, which will include tours of the life-size model of the cardboard clinic.

There will be several photo booths available at the event as well. The photo booths provide a printed photo of you or your group of friends. These photos will be used to create a large mosaic that will become a piece of art in the new clinic. You can also submit photos to be included in the mosaic by posting them to a public Instagram account or Twitter with the hashtag, #MercyOneAlbertLea.