King Votes Against House Democrats “Halloween Impeachment Trick”

Washington D.C– Congressman Steve King releases this statement following his vote against H. Res. 660, a hyper-partisan impeachment resolution forced through the House of Representatives today by the House’s Democratic Majority.

“Today is Halloween, and the hyper-partisan, impeach-at-all-costs, Democratic majority in the House has just played a Halloween impeachment trick on all of America,” said King. “I reject the Democrats’ efforts to legitimize this sham impeachment process, and all Americans should be concerned that the person most empowered by the House impeachment resolution voted on today is Rep. Adam Schiff, a man who just faced a censure effort based on his efforts to deceive the American public on this subject, and who has just had an ethics complaint filed against him as well. President Trump is correct to describe this a witch hunt, and the President’s phrase takes on added significance with the actions of the Democrats in the House today.”

H.R. 660 passed the House of Representatives today on a hyper-partisan vote of 232-196 with King voting against the legislation. Not a single House Republican member voted in favor of the Democrats’ impeachment resolution, and two House Democrats joined with Republicans in opposition to the resolution. As a result of these votes, only those in opposition to the impeachment resolution can be said to have acted in a bipartisan fashion.

Additional Background:

On October 23, Congressman King joined with many of his colleagues to storm the SCIF in which Rep. Adam Schiff has been conducting impeachment proceedings behind closed doors. King has previously referred to the Democrats’ sham impeachment proceedings as the “greatest atrocity I’ve seen” in Congress, and King has demanded greater public transparency in the process.

On October 21, Congressman King voted in support of a resolution, H. Res. 647, that “censures and condemns Representative Adam Schiff for conduct that misleads the American people in a way that is not befitting an elected Member of the House of Representatives.” King has previously discussed the importance of this resolution, and those comments may be seen here.

The censure resolution specifically references actions taken by Rep. Schiff as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, when, during a hearing held on September 26, “instead of quoting directly from the available transcript, Chairman Schiff manufactured a false retelling of the conversation between President Trump and President Zelensky.” The resolution states, “this egregiously false and fabricated retelling had no relationship to the call itself” and these actions “misled the American people, bring disrepute upon the House of Representatives and make a mockery of the impeachment process, one of this chamber’s most solemn constitutional duties.”